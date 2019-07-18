Meet the guide dog who just graduated from the University of Portsmouth

A GUIDE dog has shown just how much of a good boy he is as he graduated from university this week.

Faithful labrador guide dog, Indy, has been with 22-year-old Shannon Moore throughout her time at the University of Portsmouth.

From left, Shannon's grandfather Trevor, Shannon, nan Lorraine White and Indy. Picture: Brain Tumour Research

Shannon was diagnosed with a craniopharyngioma brain tumour in 2005 at the age of nine, before undergoing several operations, radiotherapy and hormone treatment.

Registered blind and needing a cane to get about, she has relied heavily on Indy to help her through her studies.

In this regard, Indy has excelled – attending every lecture and being the emotional rock that Shannon needed during her music and sound technology degree.

On Tuesday, July 16, Indy went with Shannon to Portsmouth Guildhall for the graduation ceremony, wearing the gown and mortarboard as he accompanied her on stage.

Shannon said: ‘Indy enjoyed all the attention and loved posing for photographs, although he didn’t want to wear the mortarboard for long.

‘He has been such a help to me at uni and sat through all my lectures – he almost deserved to be awarded a degree himself.’

Shannon, who volunteers at Brain Tumour Research, is now looking to find work as a live sound engineer or continue her studies in Portsmouth with a masters degree.

But while her and Indy were all smiles on the big day, Shannon has struggled to find work placements because of her disability – even though her sense of sound is more refined than others.

Her nan, Lorraine White, explained: ‘Shannon’s hearing has become much more acute to compensate for her loss of sight, and that has really helped her succeed in sound technology.

‘Shannon was unable to secure a work placement during her third year, apart from with a company which went bust before she even started.

‘I am afraid that even though discrimination isn’t allowed, people with disabilities still have a massive disadvantage and this just isn’t right.

‘I really hope that Shannon’s talent is recognised and she gets offered a job to start her on her chosen career path.’