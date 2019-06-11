Memorial garden for schoolgirl who lost her brain tumour battle

A MEMORIAL fairy garden and ‘Summer’s’ tree have been unveiled in memory of a courageous schoolgirl who tragically lost her battle with a rare brain tumour.

On March 20, 2018, Summer Page lost her fight for life after being diagnosed the previous July with an inoperable brain tumour.

Summer's classmates at the opening of the fairy garden.

Her classmates at Sarisbury Junior School, who miss her greatly, were determined to cherish their memories of Summer by creating a garden in tribute to her.

Best friend Maddie Ashby, 11, said: ‘Summer loved fairy-tales and unicorns and so we wanted to create something which was in keeping with her personality. We have a carving of a unicorn as this was one of her favorite creatures and the castle is based around a model she made.’

The tree, which is close to the school, is decorated with students’ work, an owl carving and ‘fairy doors’ which were designed by Summer’s friends.

Maddison O’Neil, 11, said: ‘Summer would have loved this garden. It just screams Summer.’

Summer Page

Jasmin Carter, 10, added: ‘It’s somewhere we can go and remember Summer and the fun times we shared.’

Attending the opening ceremony were Summer’s parents, Samantha and Philip Page. In keeping with the fairy-tale theme, friends had baked unicorn and rainbow cakes for Summer’s classmates.

Samantha said: ‘She was such a wonderful, kind little girl with a fantastic sense of humour. She would have been in Year 6 now which is why I wanted to get the memorial finished before her classmates go to secondary school.’

Philip added: ‘I jog past here every day and it’s somewhere I can come to have a quiet moment with Summer.’

The Summer Breeze bench in memory of Summer Page.

The garden and tree is just one example of number of commemorative tributes which have taken place in memory of Summer.

Headteacher Andrew Stockton said: ‘She was a beautiful girl and we wanted to have something to remember Summer both in and out of school. As well as the fairy garden we have a bench in the playground called Summer Breeze where the children can sit and reflect. We have also hosted a series of fundraising events to raise £10,000 for the Chestnut Tree Hospice who looked after Summer in her final weeks.’

Councillor Sean Woodward of Fareham Borough Council has played a pivotal role in fundraising alongside family friends Maria and Ben Kimble who organised a charity car show which raised £3000.

Councillor Woodward said: ‘It’s a terribly sad occurrence but it’s incredible to see so many parents and children come together in memory of Summer.’

Summer's friends, from left, Jasmin Carter, 10, Maddison O'Neil, 11, and Maddie Ashby, 11

The carvings in the fairy garden were created by sculptor, Chris Bain.

Chris said: ‘I was honoured and privileged to be asked to do something to commemorate this young girl. The unicorn and fairy-tale castle were based on Summer’s own models.’

Samantha hopes the garden will provide a lasting memory to Summer’s life.

‘I want this to be a permanent memorial where in years to come Summer’s friends can bring their own children and I can bring my grandchildren,’ she explained.

Samantha also took time to thank those who have helped the family deal with their immense sadness following the loss of their beloved daughter.