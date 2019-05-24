More than 60 jobs at risk as University of Portsmouth plans redundancies

STAFF at the University of Portsmouth will be forced to pack their bags for good, as the university plans to cut jobs for the upcoming year.

The university has confirmed that up to 65 people could be affected by redundancies in the Faculty of Science, as the department is restructured.

It comes after a consultation period that included faculty staff and union representatives.

A spokeswoman from the University of Portsmouth said: ‘The consultation considered the reshaping of the faculty to achieve a better balance between staff and students starting in the academic year 2019/20.

‘The proposed reduction in posts covers 34.4 full time posts which could impact 35 to 65 people.

‘The university faces a very competitive market with students more informed as they choose areas of study that match their career aspirations.’

According to the university, there is currently a major imbalance in the ratio of staff and students.

‘While some areas in the Faculty of Science have grown in popularity, others have declined, despite sustained efforts to recruit adequate student numbers,’ the spokeswoman said.

‘As a result, there is an imbalance that needs to be addressed in order that we effectively resource the disciplinary areas that are growing and have potential for future growth that will strengthen the position of the faculty.

‘These plans have been discussed, adapted and developed with significant input from the university executive board, as such proposals are not made without considerable thought and debate.’