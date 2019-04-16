FAMILIES across the city with children due to start school this year will finally discover what place they have been offered.

After months of waiting today is National Offer Day, the annual date when primary school place offers are sent out to parents.

For many in Portsmouth this will be a happy occasion, confirming that your child has got into the school of your choice.

But if you are disappointed to have been refused a place at your first choice schools, it is not the end of the world and you still have some options.

Here’s what parents need to know:

Can I appeal my school admission offer?

Yes it is possible to appeal the decision with the council.

Who can lodge an appeal?

Any parent or guardian who has been refused a school place for their child has the right to appeal the decision.

How do I appeal?

First of all you must respond to your offer by Friday, April 26, which is ten days from now.

After receiving your offer letter from Portsmouth City Council, you should contact the council’s admissions team to request an appeal form.

Once you have received this form you need to complete it and return it to the admissions team by Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

This means you have just over a month to submit your appeal form.

If you have applied for a school outside Portsmouth then you need to launch your appeal with Hampshire County Council – the deadline is Thursday, May 16, 2019. For more information click here

When will the appeal be heard?

If you are appealing a primary school place decision in Portsmouth, the council will hear the appeal in June and July of this year.

While Hampshire County Council appeals will be heard between June 6 and July 7 and the decision letter will be sent within five school days of the hearing.

What to do if you are happy with your place?

If you are a parent who has been left pleased by the offer your child has received then it is a much simpler task.

You must accept the offer you have received by April 26, so don’t dally and make sure to accept it as soon as possible.