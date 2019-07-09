New Beacon View school nears completion

AS THE current school year draws to a close, construction of the new Beacon View Primary Academy is nearly complete.

Staff and pupils at the Paulsgrove school will say goodbye to their current building this summer ready to move into the new state-of-the-art school for the start of the academic year.

Ian Fielder, vice chair of governors, said: ‘At Beacon View Primary Academy we have a great support network of parents, staff and members of our local community who have helped us develop and deliver on our plans. We are very excited by the progress being made and the possibilities this new Beacon View brings for enhancing pupils’ school experience. I know pupils and staff are looking forward to making the new building their own.’

The children have completed a range of work relating the construction of the building with special viewing panels enabling them to safely watch as their new classrooms are built.