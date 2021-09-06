City of Portsmouth College has appointed a new interim CEO, Graham Morley.

City of Portsmouth College, which was formed in August by the merger of Highbury College and Portsmouth College, has appointed new interim CEO, Graham Morley.

Graham will be joining the college in November and has experience in providing high-level support to boards and senior teams of further education colleges, particularly in times of organisational change.

In the past 15 years he has led organisations including South Staffordshire College, Ealing, Hammersmith and West London College, Hadlow College Group and most recently worked as interim principal at Ruskin College.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Quigley, chair of governors, said: ‘On behalf of the board, college staff and wider college community, I would like to warmly welcome Graham to our amazing college. Graham’s wealth of further education experience is invaluable to our newly formed organisation, and I very much look forward to working together.’

Current interim CEO Penny Wycherley was appointed in December 2019 for six months and has stayed to provide leadership support to Highbury College through the merger with Portsmouth College to create City of Portsmouth College. She will be retiring at the end of October.

Penny joined after long-standing principal Stella Mbubaegbu retired in July 2020 after nearly 19 years in the job after facing criticism for a £150,000 spend on her corporate credit card – including stays at five-star hotels and a £434 pair of headphones.

Paul added: ‘I would like to wholeheartedly thank Penny for her outstanding leadership, she has been instrumental in shaping the future of Highbury College and the City of Portsmouth.

‘Penny’s dedication and commitment to the college has been unwavering in exceptional circumstances and Penny’s impact should not be underestimated. 21 months after her initial appointment (and a global pandemic later), we wish Penny all the best for her well-deserved retirement. I am confident she will remain a very valued and respected member of our college community.’

SEE ALSO: Stella Mbubaegbu retires from job as Highbury College principal after 18 years at the helm

Graham said: ‘I’m delighted to have been appointed as interim CEO of the City of Portsmouth College and to continue, and build upon, the excellent work initiated by Penny over the past couple of years or so.