Next door neighbour’s debut Pompey goal

WATERLOOVILLE’S Josh Flint marked his debut with a left-footed goal in the recent 3-1 EFL Trophy defence victory over Norwich City’s Under-21 side.

Flint joined the Pompey academy aged eight and was awarded a scholarship with the club at the age of 16.

As my current next door neighbour it was an ideal opportunity to speak to him about his debut goal.

‘I’m absolutely buzzing to make my debut. I grew up watching Pompey and now I just need to keep working hard and build on it,’ he said.

‘I’m just going to work hard in training and whenever I play and get given the chance to impress, I’ve got to take it.

‘I’ve been a Pompey fan all my life and I was a season ticket holder when I was 15.’

He certainly made an impression on his fellow Pompey fans who were at the game.

Scoring from close range in the 44th minute after his initial shot was saved.

He then turned provider for Ellis Harrison to slot past Archie Mair at the Fratton End, completing a brilliant overall performance from the 18-year-old.

With the team currently struggling for form, Flint could soon be in contention for the coming games, and he may enjoy more first-team action as Jackett begins to give more time to his youth players.

Local boy, Josh is certainly one to watch for the future and he hopes he can realise his ambition of becoming a regular in the first team.