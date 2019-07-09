Nursery chain rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted in all three Southsea sites

A Leapfrog Neighbourhood Nursery has been rated outstanding by Ofsted.

The judgement on the Yarborough Road site means the Leapfrog Nursery chain has now been judged as outstanding across all three of its Southsea locations, meaning the group is one of the top 20 per cent of early years providers in the UK.

Leapfrog Neighbourhood Nursery has been judged outstanding by Ofsted.

In the the report, which was published on July 5, the Ofsted inspector acknowledged the nursery’s role in looking after children’s welfare and catering for their learning needs.

READ MORE: This Southsea nursery has been crowned the area’s best for two consecutive years

The report stated: ‘The nursery is extremely welcoming and very well organised with highly nurturing and affectionate staff who place children’s well-being at the centre of everything they do.

‘Their highly responsive and flexible processes focus very closely on children’s individual learning needs.

‘The children make outstanding progress and develop a wide range of skills that prepare them extremely well for their future learning.’

Nursery manager Angela Fripp and area manager Jayne Baines were proud of the report and keen to praise the children and staff.

READ MORE: Portsmouth faith school scores good rating from Ofsted inspectors

Angela said: ‘The children make rapid progress in their learning through enjoyment of inspiring and rich opportunities for sensory exploration.

‘A significant element of this success is the effective partnership with parents and investment in staff through continuous training in developing excellent teaching skills and extensive early years knowledge.’

The owners Teresa Conley and Neil Parkin said they were thrilled by the report and paid tribute to the work of the staff.