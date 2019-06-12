Ofsted judge Hampshire Children’s Services as outstanding

HAMPSHIRE County Council has been judged as outstanding in an Ofsted inspection of its Children’s Services.

The report commended the council on its ‘high quality services that improve the lives of children and young people in need of help or protection’ and the ‘high level of support for 16 and 17 year olds who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.’

Leader of Hampshire County Council, Councillor Keith Mans.

The report also praised staff working in the children’s services sector.

Lead inspector, Donna Marriott, said: ‘There is tailored and highly effective help from intensive support workers which benefits children with more complex needs and the county’s social workers are highly skilled at building and sustaining consistent and enduring relationships with children.’

The outcome was welcome news to leader ofthe council, and former executive lead member for children’s services, Councillor Keith Mans.

Cllr Mans said: ‘This is really excellent news. We have always been proud of the high standard of children’s services delivered in Hampshire and of our reputation as one of the highest performing authorities in this area of work. This is quite simply the best possible rating that Ofsted can give across all of the key judgements. We are very proud.’

Yvette Stanley, Ofsted’s national director for Social Care, added: ‘This is a magnificent achievement, which reflects the hard work and tenacity of all those working in children’s services at the county council. Children and families across the county have had a positive difference made to their lives because of the help they’ve received. I’d like to congratulate all those who contributed to this achievement.’