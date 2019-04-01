Ofsted praises Crookhorn school for exceptional learning environment

A SECONDARY school has been praised in its recent Ofsted report the quality of its teaching, ‘exceptional’ learning environment and high expectations.

Crookhorn College in Waterlooville was judged as being good in all areas after its recent two-day inspection.

Headteacher Sarah Bennett with head girl Amber Faull, 16, and head boy Samuel Ginn, 15'Picture: Sarah Standing (010419-4918)

Headteacher Sarah Bennett said: ‘I was confident the report would be good as I have huge belief in what we are doing. I am hugely proud as we have come a long way and there has been a massive shift in students’ attitudes. More than anything, I am really proud of the students and how they conducted themselves.’

While the school was judged as good in its previous inspection, Mrs Bennett believes it has addressed its targets to improve the quality of assessment feedback, attendance and outcomes for more able students.

‘The feedback to students and stretching more able pupils are now highlighted as clear strengths,’ she said.

The report also indicated attendance is now ‘in line with national averages’ and how ‘leaders have implemented a range of strategies to improve the attendance of those pupils who are persistently absent’.

Students and parents were consulted as part of the inspection process and praised the school.

Head boy Samuel Ginn, 15, said: ‘Since I have been here the teachers have really pushed us to get the best out of each individual. In science we looked at different revision techniques to see what works for each student. I am extremely proud of this school and think we are better than good.’

Head girl, Amber Faull, 16, added: ‘I constantly think about the school’s Open Mind learning framework - to be open to opportunities, not afraid to make mistakes and most importantly, never give up.’

The ‘comprehensive extra-curricular programme that pupils readily take part in,’ was highlighted as a key part of the school’s ethos.

‘I loved being part of the Duke of Edinburgh Award which gave me the chance to mix with so many new people. It’s nice that school isn’t always just about GCSEs and the trips and experiences I have had here at Crookhorn will live with me forever,’ explained Amber.

Mrs Bennett added: ‘I am pleased to see our enrichment programme has been recognised. I am very proud of the balance we have between learning outcomes and extra-curricular provision.’

The governance of the school was also commended for ‘knowing the school very well’ and the ‘challenge they set to leaders’.

Governor Richard McMillan said: ‘To get good in all categories is excellent news and a fair reflection of every day at the school.’

Mrs Bennett added: ‘The staff are absolutely delighted with the report. I have thanked them for committing to the the school’s vision and the journey we are on.’

In order to move towards outstanding, the report said the school needs to improve student outcomes and the use of spelling, punctuation and grammar.