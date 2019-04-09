Park Community School in Havant scoops healthy eating award

A COMMUNITY school has won an award of £1000 in recognition of their work in promoting healthy eating.

Park Community School in Havant has scooped £1,000 as one of the first regional champions of Persimmon Homes’ Building Futures programme, being run in partnership with the British Olympic Association.

From left, headteacher Christopher Anders, school head chef Steven Cross, Persimmon Homes South Coast managing director Matt Paine and school business and community manager Susan Parish

School business and community manager, Susan Parish, said: ‘We are delighted to have won this funding. We pride ourselves on being much more than just a school. With this donation we will be able to offer new fitness sessions which will further benefit youngsters and their families in our community and help to encourage a healthier lifestyle. Every year we hold a Race at Our Place event in aid of Cancer Research. All the students and staff take part and it would be brilliant to see our youngsters taking part with improved fitness.’

Park Community School is no stranger to awards with head chef, Steven Cross, recently crowned the nations School Chef of the Year for his innovative culinary creations. The school also recently welcomed Jamie Oliver, as part of a feature screened on Jamie and Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast in which the programme profiled the school’s revolutionary approach to food.

Matt Paine, managing director for Persimmon Homes South Coast, said: ‘Park Community School play a vital role in our region and it’s great to get behind their latest project.’

The award is the first in a national £1m campaign to help encourage healthy eating. Persimmon Homes is distributing £32,000 a month across its 32 regional operating areas, aiming to support groups which work with under 18’s across the three categories of sport, education and health.

The school will now be shortlisted for the opportunity to win a further £100,000.