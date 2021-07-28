Mums Jo Gonzalez and Mel Rasul both have daughters who have just left their final year at Horndean Technology College.

Earlier this year, the school told parents that it would not be hosting a prom for its Year 11 leavers.

Mel, mum to Sonia, and Jo, mum of Maddison, decided to take matters into their own hands and throw a celebration themselves.

Jo said: ‘The kids had such a horrible year. We just want the kids to have a wonderful time.’

The mum got to work hiring a venue, gathering decorations, and collecting money to put behind the bar so that the youngsters could enjoy soft drinks.

All their efforts culminated in a glamorous prom at the Old Thorns Hotel in Liphook, which was attended by Year 11 pupils last night.

Jo said: ‘It went amazingly well - every since person had an amazing time and danced the entire night. It was just incredible.’

Students in smart suits and elegant dresses arrived in a range of interesting vehicles for the party.

Arrivals at the Horndean Tech College prom. Picture: Mike Cooter (270721)

