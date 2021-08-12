Fareham College is celebrating a 100 per cent pass rate for students on the digital production, design and development T Level course.

This is the first year that Fareham College has offered this two-year course and staff and students are delighted that they have done so well at the end of their first year.

The first T Level year group at Fareham College

T Levels are new qualifications which focus on high-level technical study and work-ready skills and include an industry-based placement.

Student Niall Dorrington said: ‘I am really passionate about this subject and I have really enjoyed my first year of study at Fareham College.

‘I especially enjoyed the industry placement element this year; I was lucky enough to work with the team at Hampshire Constabulary to create software which will be used by the force. ‘I am really pleased with my results at the end of the first year of this course.

‘While it is a step-up from GCSEs, the lecturers are very knowledgeable and supportive and the college’s digital facilities are amazing.’

Niall and Max

Fellow student Max Jewell also said that he was really pleased with his grades.

He added: ‘I am really enjoying the course, especially the masterclasses presented by various guest speakers on web development and next year I am looking forward to creating a new piece of software.’

Faculty director for enterprise and digital industries Ashley Martin, said that he is extremely proud of the T Level students.

He said: ‘With 100 per cent achievement after this first year, we are looking forward to welcoming our existing and new students back in September and to the launch of our two new digital T Level courses; digital business services and digital support services.’

Christian Allen-Kotze, deputy principal, congratulates students on passing their first year of T Level study.

He said: ‘We are extremely fortunate to have been one of the first colleges in the country selected to offer these exciting new qualifications and delighted that the hard work and dedication of both staff and students has paid off.

‘We wish all of our T Level students well as they embark on their second year of study and we look forward to welcoming our new T Level students commencing their new courses in September.’

