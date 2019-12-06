Plans submitted for complete overhaul of Gosport nursery

Have your say

A NURSERY in need of a revamp could soon be moving into a brand new building.

Plans have been submitted for the YMCA nursery in Mill Lane, Gosport, to build a new facility for children, as well as a community hub.

YMCA Nursery in Mill Lane, Gosport. Picture: Cesar Moreno Huerta (170076-9450)

Nursery staff say the current temporary building is nearing the end of its shelf life, and a new site could significantly increase intake.

Community manager Claire Percival explained the nursery has the backing of the adjacent St Vincent College.

She said: ‘The current building isn’t really fit for purpose any more – it’s reaching the end of its natural life.

‘If we move the nursery across then we will have better facilities for the children and we can increase the size – hopefully to around 30 per cent.’

While the numbers won’t grow overnight, the increased intake could also open the door for additional jobs at the nursery.

Plans include disabled access to the single-storey nursery with a ramp, plus an entrance canopy.

Once the nursery is built, work will start on a new community hub, which will be home to a number of different groups and charities.

Other YMCA nurseries have a similar facility, home to craft groups, food banks and more.

Claire explained: ‘Part of the YMCA’s strategic plan is to work more with our families and the local community.

‘Some nurseries have done parent and toddler groups, yoga sessions and so on, but we’ll also be working with charity groups in Gosport.

‘We’re really looking forward to inviting them in and having them operate from our community hub.’

The plans are due to go before Gosport Borough Council’s regulatory board in the new year.

If approved, the YMCA will progress with the nursery construction as soon as possible.

‘This is a really exciting project for us,’ said Claire.

‘We think it will be great for children in the area, but it’ll be great to give charities a place to call home too.

‘Everyone is really optimistic that the plans will be approved, once they go to the council.’