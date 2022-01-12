Plans to create more special educational needs spaces at a Portsmouth school 'on track'

Cabinet member for education, Suzy Horton, said a series of 'minor' changes had been made to the Flying Bull Academy scheme that meant a formal planning process was no longer needed.

'This just makes the process much simpler,' she said. 'It means we can carry out the work under permitted development rights so, subject to everything going smoothly, it should still be ready to open in September.'

The proposals would see a single-storey extension built to house three new specialised classrooms alongside therapy and sensory rooms - more than doubling the special needs capacity at the school.

'Flying Bull has provided a unit for many years catering for children of primary school age,' a statement submitted with the application said.

'This project will increase the capacity of the unit from 14 to 32 by providing three additional classrooms. This will allow for a more appropriate number of children per class and more needs-specific classroom settings.'

Cllr Horton said places were needed due to a predicted increase in pupils needing the provision.

