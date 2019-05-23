Plans unveiled to merge two Portsmouth schools 

RESIDENTS are being given the chance to have their say on plans to merge two primary schools.

Under the proposals Meredith Infant School and Isambard Brunel Junior School would become a single school from September 2020.

Both schools are part of the Thinking Schools Academy Trust, a group of 17 schools across the south east.

If Meredith Infant and Isambard Brunel Junior were to merge, the new school would span ages four to 11 and it would mean that parents would only need to apply to one school.

Research by Portsmouth City Council indicates this is a more popular choice with parents than applying to an Infant and then a Junior school.

A public consultation on the plans will run until June 28.

Lucy Carroll, the headteacher of Meredith Infant School and Isambard Brunel Junior School, said: ‘I am looking forward to hearing the views of parents and the local community following the consultation and working together to create the best outcome for all of our pupils.

‘I believe that the proposed merger will make a positive difference to the pupils attending both schools and the local community.’

Stuart Gardner, chief executive officer of the Thinking Schools Academy Trust, added: ‘This proposed merger would bring in many benefits for the pupils of both schools, and would allow us to use the space we have to better serve the local community.

‘There is ample opportunity for all pupils to flourish within the proposed merger and would provide greater continuity in their journey through school.’

Parents, members of the local community and all interested parties are encouraged to respond to the consultation using the email address consultation@tsatrust.org.uk.

The consultation will also be available on the Thinking Schools website here