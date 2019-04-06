Politicians, councillors and unions in Portsmouth unite to demand action on school funding cuts 

Labour councillors and MPs have written to the Secretary of State for Education calling for investment in the city’s schools.

The letter to East Hampshire MP Damian Hinds is a collaboration of the concerns of local politicians and the National Education Union (NEU).

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan delivered the letter to Downing Street alongside NEU general secretary Kevin Courtney. The letter was one of more than 1,000 to be submitted from across the country.

The letter highlights the eight per cent cut in real terms school funding since 2010 and in particular the projected £3.7m loss in the coming year for Portsmouth schools.

Mr Morgan said: ‘I welcome the support of Labour councillors and community campaigners in the Portsmouth Against School Cuts campaign.

‘Children in our city only have one chance to go through the school system. By cutting funding in Portsmouth the Government is failing our children. I hope this letter, and the other actions we are taking, will ensure the Secretary of State will finally change course and give our city’s schools and colleges, education professionals and students the proper funding they need.’