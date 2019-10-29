Poll: Which £100m building design should University of Portsmouth choose to build?

The University of Portsmouth has unveiled the shortlist of designs for a new £100m academic building due to open in 2023.

Five different proposals for the new facility have been revealed – including one with a 15-storey high rooftop garden and a top-floor restaurant with panoramic views of the city.

The building, which is scheduled to be completed in Victoria Park by September 2023, will include the university’s first 500-seat lecture hall.

It will house the the main teaching and office space for the faculty of business and law as well as the faculty of humanities and social sciences.

One of the five shortlisted designs would see the top of the building glow at night ‘like a lighthouse’.

(Top row) Design A and Design B. (Bottom row) Design D and Design E

Fiona Bell, director of estates and campus services, told The News that a key criteria of the design brief was to create a space that encouraged members of the public to visit.

The five shortlisted designs are currently on display in the university’s library in Cambridge Road.

Let us know which of the designs you would pick in our poll included in this article.

Design C in the shortlist of proposals for the University of Portsmouth Victoria Park site.

The final design for the Victoria Park site will be chosen by a panel of senior staff at the university, which will announce its decision by Friday.

Design D in the shortlist of proposals for the University of Portsmouth Victoria Park site.

Design B in the shortlist of proposals for the University of Portsmouth Victoria Park site.

Design A in the shortlist of proposals for the University of Portsmouth Victoria Park site.