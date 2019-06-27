Portsmouth and Fareham colleges lobby government to implement Augar Review changes

COLLEGES across the region are part of 203 further education (FE) colleges nationally calling for changes to the post 18 education system.

The Augar Review, carried out by Dr Philip Augar, has made recommendations to meet the changing parameters of technological and business developments, particularly in the advent of Brexit.

Stella Mbubaegbu CBE, principal of Highbury College, believes the changes are necessary for a more 'sustainable future for our local and national workforce'.'Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The review has also called for increased funding to bridge the real terms ‘17.5 per cent cut in education funding for 18 year olds’.

Fareham College and Highbury College principals, Andrew Kaye and Stella Mbubaegbu CBE joined other educationalists in signing a letter addressed to both the chancellor and the secretary of state for education, Damian Hinds, in calling for the recommendations to be implemented.

Mr Kaye said: ‘The recent review of Post 18 Education and Funding, led by Dr Philip Augar, made some significant recommendations for further education colleges. The report’s recommendations of capital investment in the FE estate, adult entitlement to free level two and three courses, increased core funding for 16 to 18-year-olds and investment in the FE workforce are very welcome and timely.’

Mrs Mbubaegbu added: ‘Together we urge the government to implement the changes recommended in the review so that we can build a better, more sustainable future for our local and national workforce.’

Other local colleges supporting the recommended changes include Chichester College and Havant and South Downs College.