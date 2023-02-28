All NEU members are set to walk out across the South of England on Thursday, (March 2). Some schools have already announced full or partial closures, but as union members do not have to notify their employers until the day of the strike, many are still making contingency plans.

This week there will be a number of schools affected across the country as teachers are taking part in regional strikes which will take place on different days. There are a number of schools across the Hampshire area that have already confirmed that they will be affected by the strikes.

Here are the schools which have announced a plan so far across Hampshire, but it is expected that there will be more added to the list in the coming days.

Striking teachers at the National Education Union rally in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 010223-34)

Portsmouth

Fareham

Gosport

Havant

Hart and Rushmoor

Potley Hill Primary School – partial closure, six classes will be affected but the school will continue to be open to vulnerable pupils.

New Forest

Forest Park School – partial closure, an email has been sent to all parents notifying parents of classes to be in school.

Hordle CofE (VA) Primary School- partial closure, years 3,4,5 and 6 will be open to all pupils but year 1 and 2 will only be open for vulnerable and critical workers.

Basingstoke and Deane

Southampton

Winchester and Eastleigh

St Bede Church of England Primary School – partial closure and parents have been informed on what classes will be affected.

Fair Oak Junior School – partial closure, the affected classes are Ross Class, Blake Class, Potter Class, Rhino Class, Jaguar Class, Johnson Class, Sharman Class, Peake Class, Jemison Class, Valentina Class, Hawking Class, Storey Class. Parents in the NHS, fire or police service can apply for a place for their child.

Denmead Infant School – partial closure, parents have been notified directly about what classes are impacted.