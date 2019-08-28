It's always good to get ahead when planning time away for you and your family.

Here are the school dates for the 2019/20 academic year

Term dates are available for schools in Portsmouth (dates from Portsmouth City Council) and Gosport, Fareham, Havant and Waterlooville (dates from Hampshire County Council).

Private schools will have their own term dates.

Parents are encouraged to check their individual school’s website for term dates, as inset dates may cause them to differ.

Here is the complete list of school holidays for Portsmouth and Hampshire until the end of the 2019 - 2020 school year.

Autumn term 2019 – from Wednesday September 4 to Friday December 20

Half term – from Monday October 28 to Friday November 1

Spring term 2020 – from Monday January 6 to Friday April 3

Half term – from Monday February 17 to Friday February 21

Summer term – from Monday April 20 to Wednesday July 22

Half term – from Monday May 25 to Friday May 29

