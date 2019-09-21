Portsmouth artist My Dog Sighs helps inspire artists of the future

A WORLD renowned artist has transformed part of a school while at the same time inspiring the next generation of artists.

My Dog Sighs has brought his distinctive street style, including his trademark reflective eye, to the walls of Crofton School in Stubbington.

Oscar Williams, 14, Amy Holden, 14, and artist My Dog Sighs.'Picture: Sarah Standing

Amy Holden, 14, said: ‘I think the design really brightens up the school.’

Classmate Toby Weeks, 14, added: ‘I thought it would be something more traditional but it’s brilliant to see street art and the bright neon style.’

The mural, which took five days, has captivated the attention of the children with many spending their break-times watching My Dog Sighs at work.

‘It’s been a fantastic experience and the children have been asking so many questions,’ he said. ‘Classes have been brought out to watch the piece being created while others have just spent their lunchtime sat watching it take shape. Normally people get to see the end result and so it has been fascinating for them to see the whole process.’

Artist, My Dog Sighs, puts the finishing touches to his trademark reflective eye. 'Picture: Sarah Standing

Oscar Williams, 14, added: ‘It has been brilliant to have a world renowned artist at the school and to have the chance to see him at work. The design is really cool and suits the school.’

My Dog Sighs hopes the mural encapsulates the energy present within the school.

‘Schools are such a vibrant place. Hopefully the mural reflects the energy of the students and the motion of them passing through the education system,’ he explained.

At a time when the arts curriculum is becoming marginalised, he also hopes the mural can help inspire the next generation of artists.

Artist, My Dog Sighs, has created a mural at Crofton Secondary School in Fareham.''Picture: Sarah Standing

My Dog said: ‘The arts can be expensive to run and so it’s brilliant to see them being promoted by the school. My dad always told me to ‘get a proper job’ and so it’s great for the kids to see that art can lead to a career. It’s an honour to hopefully help inspire some of the children to get into art.’

It’s a view shared by headteacher, Simon Harrison.

‘The arts are a really important part of our curriculum and at the heart of what we do,’ he said. ‘This is another way of raising their profile.’