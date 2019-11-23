PORTSMOUTH College has been recognised by one of the world’s largest electronics companies for its pioneering use of technology to enhance learning.

The college has been accredited as an Apple Distinguished School for its Curious and Creative Learning Project. The accreditation, which lasts three years, recognises schools and colleges which “use Apple technology to inspire creativity, collaboration and critical thinking”.

Portsmouth College students using iPads to support their studies.

To qualify for the status, the college had to demonstrate “innovative use of technology in teaching and learning and have documented results of academic accomplishment”.

College principal, Simon Barrable, said: ‘The recognition of Portsmouth College as an Apple Distinguished School highlights our success as innovators in education. We provide a technology-rich environment which enhances teaching, enables independent learning and helps prepare students for life and work in a digitally connected world. With only 470 Apple Distinguished Schools worldwide, this is a significant accolade for the college, our staff and students and the city of Portsmouth. The extensive use of technology means our teaching, learning and assessment is innovative and engaging and stretches students to think creatively.’

In April 2014 the college decided to provide students with access to individual iPads to improve digital literacy skills. Since then the college has developed apps for students to access individual learning materials and tasks.

The college’s proficiency in the use of technology was recognised in its most recent 2017 Ofsted report.

The report stated: ‘A substantial investment in technology allows all students to use hand held tablet computers to good effect in and out of the classroom and has enhanced independent learning.’

Simon hopes the college will continue to pioneer the use of technology to improve student attainment and to then share this good practice with other colleges and schools.

‘In the future we are looking to become an Apple Regional Training Centre,’ he said.