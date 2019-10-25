POMPEY players have been doing their bit to reduce plastic pollution entering our oceans.

The players have made the decision to use reusable drinks containers rather than pre-bottled water whilst being put through their paces at the club’s Copnor training ground. It is all part of a drive by the football club to eradicate single-use plastics.

Pompey defender, Sean Raggett, with one of the squad's reusable water bottles.

Centre-back Christian Burgess, believes it is vital that Pompey try to do their bit to help protect the planet.

He said: ‘There’s a huge plastic crisis at the moment and it’s ruining our oceans, so this is really important. We’ve been looking at ways to reduce our waste at the training ground, particularly with single-use plastics.

So having one bottle for the whole season when we’re at the training ground will obviously make a big difference. I try to waste as little as I can on an everyday basis and it’s pleasing that the club are also getting behind this to help the environment.’

Head physiotherapist, Bobby Bacic, feels the initiative is already starting to pay off.

Bobby said: ‘All of the players have been given permanent bottles which are filled up every day and we’ve also got water fountains. It’s made a massive difference in terms of the plastic waste that’s produced and we’ve also stopped using disposable ice bags. We’ve been doing this for around six months now and all the players have responded incredibly well, really getting behind this. It takes a bit more time because you have to fill up all the bottles, so it’s just about getting used to those changing habits. The easier option is to buy bottles of water and hand them out, but this is much better for the environment and also a lot more hygienic.’

The initiative is in support of The Final Straw Solent campaign to ‘minimise the amount of plastic entering our local seas and wider oceans’. The News-backed initiative, which started last year, has seen regular beach cleans and local businesses change their policies to reduce single-use plastics.