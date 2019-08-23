Portsmouth Grammar School celebrates high flying pupils

PORTSMOUTH Grammar School have celebrated another impressive set of GCSE results.

An impressive 92.5 per cent of pupils achieved grades 5 to 9 across all their subjects with 42.7 per cent of students having achieved grades 8 to 9.

Head teacher, Dr Anne Cotton, commented: ‘This is a very positive outcome for our pupils. These results are testament to the positive culture of engagement and support at the school, as well as the dedication of our teachers and our pupils to every individual achieving their very best.’

Amongst the pupils receiving their results was Anna Caldwell who was awarded eight grade 9s and two grade 8s. Anna is heading off to join Reading Football Club alongside taking A-levels at college in Reading.

Anna said: ‘I am so excited about what comes next. I have been at Portsmouth Grammar School from Junior School so this is going to be a big change but I can’t wait.’