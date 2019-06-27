Portsmouth headteacher pens her own book to raise money for St Jude's Primary School

A PRIMARY school headteacher has penned her own children’s book to help raise money for her school.

St Jude’s headteacher Izzy Lewis said: ‘There’s currently a crisis of funding in education and every pound counts. We’re having a school fundraising week and publishing my book is my way of contributing. Any commission goes straight back into the school and I’m hoping to raise £3,000.’

Headteacher Izzy Lewis, with sitting front left, Jemima, four, front right, Naiya, six, then back row, left to right, Buster, five, Sophia, eight, Mim the greyhound, Maya, eight, Katharine, eight, and Theodoras, five Picture: Chris Moorhouse (260619-39)

Dotty Mim and the Spikey Thing chronicles the adventures of Mim the dog and her owner Dotty. After going for a walk in the park, Mim ends up with two hedgehog spikes in her nose. Dotty decides to take the hedgehog home and this is where the adventure begins.

Children at St Jude’s were treated to the first reading of the book along with the chance to meet Mim the dog, who belongs to Izzy.

Year 3 pupil Maya Carmichael, eight, said: ‘I really enjoyed the story and it’s awesome to think it was written by our headteacher. It was really fun to meet Mim.’

Fellow pupil, Buster Morgan, five, added: ‘The book was really funny. I liked when the hedgehog stole Mim’s food and blanket.’

Accompanying Mim the dog is lead character, Dotty, based on Izzy’s own niece.

‘Just as in the book, Dotty and Mim do everything together,’ she explained.

Izzy hopes to use money raised from sales of the book to improve the school’s IT resources and develop the ‘wild garden’. Some of the money will help to renovate a donated bus to create a ‘unique and special learning environment’.

Maya said: ‘It’s really good that Ms Lewis is raising money for the school as it will help to buy some of the things we need.’

Izzy also hopes the book can help leave a lasting legacy which will inspire more children to read.

‘I come from a creative family and I’ve always wanted to write a book,’ she said.

‘My grandparents were great story-tellers and this is my way of leaving a lasting story which children will hopefully want to read. If this book inspires just one child to read then I will be happy,’ added Izzy.

The book retails for £8.49 and can be purchased from Amazon.