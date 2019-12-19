Portsmouth High Prep School children wow audience with school nativity

THREE WISE men, a radiant star and the customary donkey showcased their acting talents as children from Portsmouth High Prep School wowed their audience with the school’s annual nativity performance.

There was a twist to the traditional story with the events being told through the eyes of the stable cat.

Portsmouth High Prep School cast.

Eliza Bowles, six, who played the cat, said: ‘I really enjoyed the performance and wasn’t nervous.’

Susanna Worthold, five, who had to step into the role of the guiding star at the last minute, added: ‘It was lots of fun and I had to get on the stage three times. I was nervous as I didn’t have long to learn my lines. I’m really looking forward to Christmas.’

For Year 1 and 2 teachers, Lucy Moffit and Victoria Dela Grange, the performance was the culmination of six weeks’ of work.

Meenakhi Dinsmore, Molly Taylor and Eliza Bowles in the roles of Mary, Joseph and the stable cat.

Victoria said: ‘We started coming up with ideas for the show and casting the children before October half-term. We then needed to rehearse all the songs and lines. The children have worked amazingly hard and I am so proud of them.’

For Lucy the nativity also helps to remind the children of the reason why they celebrate Christmas.

‘Some of the children didn’t know the connection between the nativity and Christmas. It reminds them that Christmas is not all about presents but is also about celebrating something special together.’

Year 2 pupil, Elsie Cole, aged six, who played one of the sheep, added: ‘It is important to remember the story of baby Jesus. I really enjoyed the performance, particularly the singing. I was nervous before the show but now I feel much more confident.’

Head of Prep School, Paul Marshallsay, feels the nativity has far reaching personal development benefits for the children.

Paul said: ‘Taking part in the production is fantastic for building the children’s confidence and self-esteem as well as developing skills of communication. A lot of effort has gone into putting the performance together and I always look forward to seeing the nativity.’