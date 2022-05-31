The Pre-School launched the day of celebrations in an assembly hall decked with the union jack flag, where each pre-school child took centre stage to tell the audience of parents, pupils and staff a fact about the royal family and the Jubilee celebrations.

Portsmouth High Prep School was decorated with bunting, each child in the school having designed an individual named piece in the theme of red, white and blue.The school community later enjoyed a Jubilee picnic lunch in the prep school gardens.

Ruth Irvine-Capel, assistant head (pastoral), said: ‘It has been a wonderful day of celebrations.

‘Pre-School did the whole school proud with their celebration assembly showing incredible confidence at such a young age.