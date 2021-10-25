Pupils in Portsmouth High School’s reception class welcomed station commander Jenks and Red Watch from Southsea Fire Station last week.

The youngsters from the independent girls’ school found out what to do in the event of a fire and the important role played by smoke detectors for keeping everyone safe in the home.

‘Test on Tuesday’ was a phrase everyone learned to check that the all-important smoke alarm battery is still working.

Firefighters with pupils from the nursery class.

An engine from Southsea Fire Station parked in the prep school car park, but an emergency call came through and the crew had to rush off to tackle a real fire.

Although the children were disappointed, they were pleased to welcome back the crew members when Red Watch returned later.

The excited girls got to explore and find out all about the fire fighting equipment on board.

They were even allowed to use the water hose.

Fabre De La Grange, head of early years and reception class teacher, said: ‘The girls have had a wonderful insight into how the fire service helps keep us safe which is part of our ‘people who help us’ topic.

‘Seeing a real emergency call come through and the rapid response of the team was amazing making it a visit the girls won’t forget.

‘I should like to thank the crew for giving up their time and answering all the girls’ questions with such enthusiasm.’

