Portsmouth junior school receives university accreditation for 'whole child' teaching approach

A JUNIOR school has become only the third primary school in the country to be accredited with accreditation for its ‘whole child’ approach to teaching.

Newbridge Junior School in Portsmouth was awarded Advanced Thinking School status by the University of Exeter for its focus on ‘the development of the whole child’ and in particular individual learning and problem solving.

Assistant headteacher Jack Jones said: ‘To receive Advanced Thinking School Accreditation is a true testament to how engaged and reflective our pupils are in their own learning.

‘It confirms what reflective learners they are and how they strive for the best in everything that they do.

‘The shared language of learning at Newbridge is part and parcel of what we do and something that we all take great pride in.’

The school was given the status after a visit from the university.

The report praised the school for being highly inclusive and its critical evaluation of learning strategies.

Newbridge is part of a 17-school learning hub with partners in Portsmouth, Medway and Kent.

Newbridge will help support learning strategies at other schools both within and outside the Thinking Schools Academy Trust.

Anna Webb, senior headteacher at the school, said: ‘I am exceptionally proud that the endeavours of all our staff, pupils, parents, governors and wider community have been recognised.

‘This accreditation demonstrates the thinking journey that we have all been part of and it is one we will certainly continue to pursue.’

Stuart Gardner, chief executive officer at The Thinking Schools Academy Trust, added: ‘To be named one of only three Advanced Thinking primary schools is an absolutely fantastic achievement for Newbridge Junior School and one that all the staff and pupils should be extremely proud of. As the lead school for the Thinking Schools’ Portsmouth Primary Thinking Hub, Newbridge also plays a central role in helping schools both inside and outside our trust to foster an open, critical learning environment.’