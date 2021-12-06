Portsmouth MP blast government for its 'failed' tutoring revolution for children

Stephen Morgan, Portsmouth South MP, speaking out in parliament

Stephen Morgan lashed out in parliament over the scheme in his first speech in the House of Commons since taking over as Labour’s shadow schools minister.

The government insisted the education programme would create a ‘tutoring revolution’ and help poorer children to recover months of learning lost during the pandemic through small-group tuition.

But in a recent survey of providers, 90 per cent said the government’s contractor for its flagship programme was not prepared for its launch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dutch human resources company, Randstad, was awarded a £25m contract to run the scheme, with a winning bid that tender documents show was far below the £62m maximum offered by the government.

The company has since been accused of ‘doing it on the cheap’.

Mr Morgan said: ‘This will be the third year of disruption to the education of thousands of students in Portsmouth and across the country.