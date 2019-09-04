A MUM and her two children have staged a hilarious back to school photograph to say farewell to former classmates.

Youngsters across the city are returning to school for the new academic year after six weeks of fun and adventures, but for the Gatrell family it marks a new start.

Photographer Nikki Gatrell from Hilsea snapped this photo using a remote-controlled camera with her children Alex, left, and Jax, right, as she staged a back to school photo to say hello to their former classmates at Penhale Infant School and Newbridge Junior School. Picture: Nikki Gatrell

And mum-of-three Nicola, 34, from Hilsea, decided to opt for something a little bit more fun than the traditional pose by the fireplace or front door picture this year.

In the picture snapped on Sunday she can be seen trying to drag her daughter Alex, seven, into the car but she is desperately hanging onto railings in a bid to avoid returning to school, all while her son Jax, nine, tries to make his escape in the background.

Photographer Nicola said that the idea came from wanting to take a picture her children would be ‘happy to do’ instead of a more forced one – and she even manged to take it herself, using a timer and remote control in her left hand to help capture the hilarious snap.

She said: ‘I thought it would be great to get a school picture my kids are actually happy to do, rather than forced smiles at the fireplace.

‘It’s myself and two of my children – well you can just about see number three standing by the railings.

‘My son Jax is trying to get out of the car and my daughter, Alex, is hanging onto the railings.’

Until the end of the previous school year Alex attended Penhale Infants school in Lincoln Road, Fratton, while Jax, who plays ice hockey for the Solent Junior Devils, went to Newbridge Junior School in Copnor.

However the family is now in the process of moving to Chichester and Nicola’s two oldest children have now started at Tangmere Primary Academy.

Nicola added that another reason for the photo was to ‘do something funny’ to show Alex and Jax’s friends that they’ve left behind at their old schools.

‘We are in the process of moving to Chichester and unfortunately they have left all their friends back in Portsmouth and are missing them,’ she said.

She said that her children had the following messages for their former classmates: ‘Jax just wants to say good luck to all his old friends as they start Year 5 and a big 'hi' to his best mate since reception, Maxwell.

‘Alex wants to wish all of last years Year 2s at Penhale best of luck in their new schools as they head to Year 3.’

