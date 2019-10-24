Portsmouth National Citizen Service students hold car wash at Pompey in the Community in aid of veterans

PORTSMOUTH College students have held their own car wash to raise money for two veterans’ charities

The kind-hearted uniformed public services students washed and polished more than 30 cars at the Pompey in the Community headquarters where the event was being held. Money raised during the two-day event is being donated to Help for Heroes.

Students working on the Pompey in the Community Mini outside the Portsmouth Club'Picture: Habibur Rahman

Chloe Inwood, 16, said: ‘When we finish our course we all hope to join the armed forces and so we decided collectively that we wanted to raise money for military charities.’

Fellow team member, Arnya Ewings, 16, added: ‘It’s really important to remember veterans who have been involved in conflicts. Charities such as Help for Heroes help to ensure veterans who may have experienced physical and mental difficulties are looked after once they have left the forces.’

The youngsters are also looking to raise money for a second charity, the Portsmouth-based Veterans Outreach Support, through a cake sale.

Alfie, Adelinyi, 16, said: ‘We decided on this charity as one day we may need their support. Across both events we hope to raise £400.’

Students, Arnya Ewings, Alfie Adeliyi and Chloe Inwood'Picture: Habibur Rahman

The fundraising initiatives were part of the social enterprise unit of the National Citizens Service (NCS) run by the college and Pompey in the Community. In total, 41 young people have taken part in the programme with money also raised for Cancer Research UK.

Katie Aris, head of NCS at Pompey in the Community, said: ‘The programme is all about getting young people out and involved in the local community.’

Chief executive officer Clare Martin added: ‘It’s important young people feel part of the local community. Teenagers can often have an unfair reputation and this raises people’s perception of what young people have to offer.’

The programme also included a residential week in which students took part in activities such as climbing and kayaking.

Chloe said: ‘I have met some brilliant people and really built my confidence and teamwork skills. If anyone is thinking about taking part in NCS then I would say just go for it.’