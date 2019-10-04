Portsmouth nursery judged outstanding by Ofsted - for the third time in a row

A NURSERY has been judged as outstanding for the third consecutive time.

Top Tots Day Nursery on Queen Street in Portsmouth was given the judgement after a recent Ofsted inspection on September 5. It was judged as outstanding in all areas.

Nursery director, Mel White, commented: ‘We are over the moon with this as we are the first nursery in Portsmouth and Hampshire to be awarded outstanding on the new inspection framework only released by this September. This is our third consecutive outstanding, meaning we have been delivering outstanding childcare in Portsmouth longer than any other nursery.’

The report praised the nursery for the caring environment that staff have created.

The report stated: ‘Children flourish at this exemplary nursery setting and have extensive opportunities to learn and develop in a safe and caring environment. Leaders and staff carefully create and plan a high-quality curriculum. Children are highly motivated and eager to join in with activities, demonstrating their excitement to learn.’

Children’s independence was also praised in the report. Inspectors commented: ‘Children are extremely independent and the staff encourage this, as they have high expectations of what their children can achieve. For example, children use knives to cut and prepare their snack, showcasing their excellent skills and abilities.’

The nursery was praised for its support of special educational needs children.