Portsmouth parents go back to the classroom as children become teachers

IT WAS back to school for parents as children became teachers for the day at Arundel Court Primary Academy.

Mums and dads had lessons in alliteration, adjectives and Roman numerals as Year 4 pupils took over lessons.

Left to right, Hannah Holwill with her son Frankie Clarke, 8, Archie Heither 8, Emmie Phillimore, 8, and her mum Laura.''Picture: Sarah Standing

Frankie Clarke, eight, said: ‘It was scary standing up at the front and seeing my mum there. I’m going to test her on it tonight.’

Classmate, Archie Heither, eight, added: ‘I did two practices before my lesson. I was nervous and now know what it must be like for teachers to have to do it all of the time.’

Around 50 parents took part in the three 10-minute lessons where they were also given tasks to test them on what they had learnt.

Mum Laura Phillimore said: ‘I think the children did amazingly. Hopefully I’ve done alright on the tasks. It certainly seems more difficult than when I was at school.’

Jessica Nowacka, with her auntie Sarah Bainbridge and dad Daniel Nowacki.''Picture: Sarah Standing

Frankie’s mum Hannah Holwill added: ‘It’s certainly strange to be back in the school as a pupil. It’s nice for the children to be able to show us what they have done.’

READ MORE: Fareham school shows its colours to support armed forces in Red White and Blue Day

The initiative, which was part of Teach Portsmouth Week, saw children spend time preparing lessons and resources for the tasks.

Year 4 teacher, Sarah McGuire, joked: ‘I think they were amazing – perhaps I can have next week off.’

Hana Shukr, 8, with her parents Kirem and Suzan Shukr.''Picture: Sarah Standing

A key focus was to build relationships between the school and parents.

‘It’s fantastic for the parents to be able to come in, see what we do and work with their children. Strong relationships with parents are vital for any school’s success,’ added Sarah.

Taking part in the lessons was Portsmouth City Council’s cabinet member for education, Suzy Horton.

Cllr Horton said: ‘The children were excellent and it was obvious they have learnt from the example set by their own teachers. The parents really enjoyed the tasks and hopefully it will encourage children, even at this young age, to think about becoming teachers.’

The project certainly seemed to have had the desired affect on Emmie Phillimore, eight, who said: ‘I felt really confident and would like to be a teacher one day.’