Portsmouth parents have less than a week to apply for secondary school places

Parents are being reminded that they have less than a week to apply for secondary school places.

If your children are in Year 6 this year, they will be looking to move up to Year 7 for the 2020/21 academic year.

Parents have less than a week to apply for secondary school places in Portsmouth

The window to apply for secondary school places for next year will be closing soon and the council is reminding parents that they need to do it urgently.

You have until midnight on Thursday, October 31 to apply for school places.

READ MORE: Children record their own song to celebrate school’s 50th anniversary

Cllr Suzy Horton, cabinet member for education at Portsmouth City Council said: ‘It's such an important decision, so to be in with the very best chance of children getting a place at their preferred school I'd encourage parents to apply online - today.

‘The online application process is quick and easy to use.’

Where applications cannot be made online for any reason, parents should come to the City Helpdesk in the Civic Offices for assistance.

READ MORE: Portsmouth National Citizen Service students hold car wash at Pompey in the Community in aid of veterans

There is an 'Information for Parents 2020/21' booklet online with guidance on schools and the admissions process - which can be viewed here.

Portsmouth City Council's admissions team can be contacted on 023 9268 8008 or admissions@portsmouthcc.gov.uk if parents need any further advice.

School places will be offered to those who applied online by the closing date to transfer to secondary school on Monday, March 2 2020.

You can apply for school places by clicking this link here.