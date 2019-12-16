Portsmouth SATs results are out - here's how your child's school performed

The scores are calculated by comparing the Key Stage 2 assessment results of pupils with the results of pupils in schools across England who started with the same assessment results at the end of Key Stage 1. Zero represents that a school’s children have on average progressed exactly in line with the national progress of children of the same ability. On a sliding scale, the more positive a score the better than average progress has been attained whilst the greater the negative value the further from average progress has been achieved. Each subject has a score range which is classed as ‘well below average’ through to ‘well above average’.

1. Court Lane Junior Academy (Percentage of students meeting expected standard: 59) Progress in reading: Well below average with a score of -2.9. Progress in writing: Well below average with a score of -3.4. Progress score in maths: Well below average with a progress score of -3.4.

2. Craneswater Junior (Percentage of students meeting expected standard: 65) Progress in reading: Below average with a score of -1.7. Progress in writing: Average with a score of -0.1. Progress score in maths: Below average with a progress score of -1.2.

3. Newbridge Junior (Percentage of students meeting expected standard: 71) Progress in reading: Average with a score of 0.6. Progress in writing: Below average with a score of -1.6. Progress score in maths: Average with a progress score of 0.6

4. Northern Parade Junior (Percentage of students meeting expected standard: 53) Progress in reading: Well below average with a score of -5.2. Progress in writing: Below average with a score of -2.4. Progress score in maths: Below average with a progress score of -2.

