A SCHOOLGIRL with an inoperable brain tumour has seen her fashion design come to life after winning a competition at the Goodwood Revival Festival.

Daisy May-Smith, 13, from Baffins, has difficulties using her hands after nerve damage from an operation which removed 90 per cent of the tumour. Whilst the growth is benign, the remaining 10 per cent could not be removed due to its dangerous location.

Despite these challenges, the brave teenager took top place in the fashion competition in which children had to design period outfits in keeping with the vintage car theme. Daisy created a ‘mustard coloured’ 1960’s design and got to see the final outfit modelled after the family won a VIP visit to the iconic event.

Daisy said: ‘My hands can make it difficult to draw some of the finer designs such as the boots. I was very surprised and happy to find out I had won. I started jumping around the garden. It was exciting to get to see my design worn by a model – it looked even better in real life.’

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association wins £100,000 to spend on support work in schools

Having had a “fantastic day out” with family, Daisy is now set to have a private tour of Goodwood’s Theatrics and Costume department.

She added: ‘I’m really proud of winning the competition and would like to be a fashion designer when I leave school. I can’t wait to go on the wardrobe department tour.’

Since being diagnosed three years ago, Daisy’s condition is currently stable. For proud father, Andrew Smith, it is a fitting reward for her positive attitude to prevail in the face of adversity.

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth parents go back to the classroom as children become teachers

Andrew, 36, said: ‘When we got the phone call I was absolutely speechless. Daisy has had a difficult time which makes this even more of an achievement.’

The Goodwood Revival Festival is a celebration of motor-sport with races involving vintage cars and motorbikes dating back from the 1930’s to 1960’s.

Representative, Thomas Drinkwater, said: ‘The family had a lovely day and we are arranging a date for them to collect the dress and have a private tour of our Theatrics and Costume department, as we understand Daisy-May would like to be a fashion designer.'