Portsmouth schoolgirl’s quest to help Kenyan children who are less fortunate

A SCHOOLGIRL is raising money to take part in an expedition to Kenya to help children in local communities.

Nicole Graham, 13, who attends Springfield School in Drayton, wants to help people living in poverty in developing countries.

Nicole said: ‘I and my friends are really privileged with what we have here and I just want to be able to go to Kenya and help children who are less fortunate.’

The expedition is organised by the volunteer travel company, African Adventures, who oversee 25 community projects in Ghana, Kenya and Zanzibar. Projects focus on improving access to education for children within their local communities. Examples of previous initiatives have included the construction and renovation of school classrooms and improving infra-structure through the building of kitchens and provision of electricity and running water.

Nicole said: ‘One of the projects involves the decoration of a school and we also get to work with some of the younger children, teaching them English.’

Currently in Year 9, the trip will take place in 2021 after Nicole has completed her GCSE’s. In order to take part in the expedition, Nicole needs to raise £2,000. In addition to raising the necessary funding, she also needs to demonstrate appropriate money management, planning and fundraising, including using some of the money raised to reinvest in future money making ventures.

Nicole said: ‘To get started I am running a stall at Solent Junior School’s Christmas fair. I plan on running further stalls with home made products at various events across the spring and summer and I am also planning on doing a sponsored run. I really hope I can raise the money as it would be amazing to take part in this expedition.’

Mum, Mel Graham, 36, has set up a Just Giving Page to help raise the money.

Mel said: ‘This is a fantastic opportunity for Nicole and other young people to see a different part of the world and do something worthwhile.’

If you would like to donate money to help Nicole then go to her JustGiving page.