Portsmouth secondary school students make hampers for the homeless

Students have filled hampers to make sure the homeless are given a boost at Christmas

The students at Miltoncross worked in tutor groups to fill hampers with food and items for the homeless, and it became a competition to see who could create the most eye-catching one.

The winning hamper

The hampers were judged by the charity SSAFA, a veteran and serving Royal Navy and army personnel.

Joel Daye, a serving Army Sergeant, said: ‘I am blown away by the effort the students have gone to and the amount of food, clothing and toiletries they have donated.’

All donations were taken by the students to the British Red Cross in Commercial Road and The Society of Saint James’s shelter on Milton Road.

As well as their generosity with donating items to the homeless the students and staff of Miltoncross have also been raising money for SSAFA, the armed forces charity, and around £2,000 has been raised through a charity raffle, selling sweets and doughnuts.

The appeal was organised by Rebecca Fletcher and the humanities faculty. She said: ‘We are overwhelmed by the generosity of the staff and students and we would like to thank the local community for donating raffle prizes and helping us raise such a large amount for this amazing charity.’