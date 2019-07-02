Portsmouth woman pens poems to support victims of domestic and sexual abuse

A YOUNG Portsmouth woman has penned a book of poetry to inspire women who may have been victims of domestic and sexual abuse.

Emily Priest, 22, wrote the book after overcoming her own abusive relationships as an adult and child.

Emily Priest with her new book, Nicotine and Napalm.

Emily was keen to provide a literary account of how she overcame her own adversity to hopefully inspire other women experiencing similar troubles.

‘The book is a collection of poems I have been writing since I was 13 and represents my childhood to becoming a young woman. It didn’t matter how difficult it was for me to write this book as my own sensitivity is superseded by the importance of getting these issues out there,’ she said.

Entitled Nicotine and Napalm, the book consists of poems with thought provoking titles including Don’t Make Him Powerful, The Currency of Flesh and Salt Tinged Kisses.

‘The title Nicotine and Napalm comes from one of the last poems and epitomises some of my past relationships. Like love, nicotine is addictive but can ultimately be dangerous and similarly napalm can have an instantaneous but destructive reaction,’ said Emily.

Curiouseroteme with a piece of artwork entitled 'my palms are empty rooms without you' which was inspired by a line from one of Emily's poems.

The book contains 50 poems. Loving You is Masochism is particularly pertinent to Emily’s own experiences.

The poem begins with the words ‘from my bruises I bled my hopes and dreams’.

‘This poem represents when loving someone is hurting you but it’s so addictive you can’t let go,’ said Emily.

The poems were given their first public recital during a launch event at the Emporium Bar in Southsea.

Emily Priest speaks to guests at the launch of her new book, Nicotine and Napalm.

Joining Emily were a host of local artists and musicians including ‘Curiouseroteme’ who produced an exhibition after being inspired by Emily’s poems.

‘This book has been everywhere with me - I have been unable to put it down. The poems were so honest and inspirational,’ she said.

Friend, Chris Mills, 29, said: ‘The poems really send a message to people who may be experiencing similar hard times to say to themselves, I am not willing to settle for this.’

Emily added: ‘Many women are victims of sexual abuse and it’s important they have a voice. This book is my way of ensuring they are heard.’

The book costs £6.99 and can be bought on Amazon.