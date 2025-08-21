Portsmouth’s alternative provision, The Harbour School, celebrates GCSE success

Students and staff at The Harbour School in Portsmouth are celebrating a strong set of GCSE and vocational results that reflect the determination and resilience of this year’s group.

This year, 55 students sat their exams at the school, which is an alternative provision setting that specialises in supporting young people with a diverse range of social, emotional, mental health, and medical needs. As an integral part of the city’s educational landscape, it offers a supportive environment for pupils who benefit from a more tailored approach.

Some of this year’s individual successes at The Harbour School include Elise Rapley who achieved 8 qualifications at grades 4-9, with strong results in Music , Maths and English and Lauren Valentine, who earned Grade 7 in English Language. Students such as Freya Topham, Casey Gofford and Lennon Rees also demonstrated exceptional commitment and perseverance, achieving fantastic outcomes across their chosen subjects.

Headteacher Sian Lacey reflected on the results: “These GCSE and vocational results are a true reflection of our students' determination and ambition. At The Harbour School, we understand that success takes many forms, and we are incredibly proud of each and every achievement. Every grade represents a journey; marked by resilience, personal growth, and hard work. These outcomes show the powerful impact of belief, opportunity, and the right support. I extend my warmest congratulations to all our leavers this year and look forward to seeing them embrace their next chapter with confidence and pride."

Across its four Portsmouth campuses, The Harbour School delivers an engaging curriculum enriched by personalised support and activities that broaden horizons and raise aspirations. By working closely with families and the broader Portsmouth community, the school helps students achieve meaningful qualifications and prepares them for a successful transition - whether back to mainstream settings or on to further education and training.

The Harbour School is also embarking on a new partnership with City of Portsmouth College, which will see the launch of a "Future Skills" transition programme. This initiative will enable Harbour School students to spend time on the college campus each week, exploring vocational options such as digital skills, business and enterprise, catering, health and social care, sport, and more. The programme is designed to help students gain confidence, experience college life, and achieve a recognised certificate, preparing them for a successful move into further education or training after school.

As part of the Southern Education Trust, The Harbour School is committed to offering a positive, inclusive, and supportive learning environment where every student can thrive.

To find out more about The Harbour School, please visit: theharbourschoolportsmouth.com