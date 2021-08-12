Priory School students overcome challenges of ‘a tough two years’ to make the grade as youngsters say they are ‘so happy’ with their GCSE results
HAPPY Priory School students hugged and fist bumped as they opened their GCSE results this morning.
Staff at the school welcomed the 16-year-olds to the sports hall as they collected the envelopes with their results.
Anxious youngsters had congregated outside the school gates, waiting to find out whether they had achieved the grades they needed to go to college.
Stewart Vaughan, headteacher, said: ‘We’re always on tenterhooks before results day but today’s lovely, getting to see people’s faces.
‘This year is not about league tables, it’s about supporting the students and enabling them to carry on with their education.
‘They have every right to believe that these are valid grades.’
Some students were overjoyed to see their grades, while other faces fell when results envelopes were opened.
Amelia Todd, Emily Ingram, and Dylan Evans opened their envelopes live on the radio.
Many students said that the pandemic and lockdowns had made studying difficult, but seeing the fruits of their labours made it all worth it.
Amelia said: ‘It’s been so stressful. We had to do our mocks at home and not being in a school environment was difficult.’
Friends Lucy Newman and Shireen Sarbolandi opened their results envelopes together.
Shireen said: ‘I’m so happy, I did really good.’
Fellow student Ahmed Nasser said: ‘I’m feeling good about my grades. Home learning was difficult, as was the uncertainty of it all - but the hard work has paid off.’
Cll Suzy Horton, cabinet member for children, families, and education, visited Priory School to speak to students.
She said: ‘It has been a tough two years, really difficult for students.
‘You want all the kids to do well so they can start their next chapter.
‘It’s great to see so many happy faces today.’
Fergus Sandys, said he was ‘really happy’ with his good grades, while head boy Ethan Bailey is pleased he got the grades he needed to study law, architecture and psychology at college.
Tash Islan said that studying during the pandemic has been challenging, while his friend Opal Andrews says it has been ‘alright’.
Tash added: ‘We’ve been fortunate with the teaching assessments.’