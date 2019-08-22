Provisional GCSE results show similar performance to last year for Hampshire County Council and Portsmouth City Council students

PROVISIONAL GCSE results across the city have potentially showed a slight reduction in students attaining grades 5 to 9 in maths and English.

Not taking accounting for future re-marks, 35 per cent of pupils achieved a 'strong pass' between grade 5 to 9 in English and maths. In 2018 the final figure after re-marks was 37.1 per cent. The final outcome after re-marks will not be known until the autumn.

Last year's national average was 40.2 per cent.

This year's cohort of students performed better in English with 52 per cent of pupils having achieved grade 5 to 9 compared to 40 per cent in maths.

In the grade 9 to 4 category - 4 being classed as a standard pass equivalent to a low grade C - 56 per cent of pupils achieved this standard in both English and maths. Here the disparity was much closer with 68 per cent of pupils having attained a standard pass, grade 4 and above, in English compared to 63 per cent in maths.

Cabinet member for education, Suzy Horton, joined students at Trafalgar School.

Cllr Horton said: 'It was fantastic to share the celebrations of so many happy students and I want to congratulate them all on their hard work and successful GCSE results. Today might not be cause for celebration for everyone, but learning never stops. If you try your best, work hard and focus on what you are good at, other doors will open for you.'

Figures released by Hampshire County Council showed a slight increase in the number of students achieving a standard pass. Provisional results showed 69 per cent of pupils achieved a pass at grade 4 to 9 in English and mathematics, compared to 67 per cent the previous year.

Councillor Roz Chadd, said: 'This is a huge achievement. There's no question the new GCSE examinations are tougher than ever, yet Hampshire’s pupils have risen to the challenge again and performed excellently. They should be proud of their results, as should their families and schools. Hampshire schools performed very well last year so to improve from that strong position is a real achievement.'

The council have not yet published their 9 to 5 grade results.