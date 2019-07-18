Pupils from Miltoncross Academy eye up future careers

YOUNGSTERS have been looking for careers inspiration from policing to journalism.

The Miltoncross Academy event saw more than 200 Year 10 pupils took place on Wednesday.

Erin Breen, 15, is now considering a career in journalism. Picture: Malcolm Wells (190717-4102)

Pupils spoke to representatives from different professions including the police, Royal Navy, midwifery, Express FM, nursing and engineering.

Molly Cooper, 15, said: 'I’ve found the event really interesting. It’s great to speak to people one to one and ask questions. I am now considering the police as a career.'

The News was there offering an insight into journalism.

Luisa Marthinson,15, said: 'I found the event really helpful. Before today I had never thought about journalism but I am now considering it as a future career.'

PC Amy Ronchetti from the Military Defence Police and PC Steph Bavin from Hampshire Police chat to 15 year olds Gabrielly Silva, Demi Richmond and Daisy Reid. Picture: Malcolm Wells (190717-4052)

Erin Breen, 15, added: 'I love to write and had been considering journalism as a career. I now know it’s what I definitely want to do.'

The event covered 26 different professions which had been selected by students.

Careers coordinator Louise Panou-King said: 'At the beginning of the school year we asked the Year 10 students about which careers they are interested in and we then invited representatives based on their suggestions. The event is as much about informing those who know what they want to do about how to get there as much as giving ideas to those who are unsure.

‘It’s also about pupils working out what they don't want to do. There was one girl who wanted to be a social worker but after finding out more about the role has now decided against it.'

The speed-dating style event saw pupils get the opportunity to spend four minutes at each station where they could ask questions about different careers.

Nurse Ella Hardy said: 'There is a national shortage of nurses and so hopefully (this) can help inspire both males and females to consider nursing as a career.'

Royal Navy representative Kim Barber added: 'A lot of young people in Portsmouth want to join the navy but they are not aware of all the different jobs you can do. There are 60 careers we are going to be speaking about today.'