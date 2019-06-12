Pupils put in lockdown at Hampshire school after unarmed intruder spotted on site

Pupils were put into lockdown after an unarmed intruder was spotted in a school’s grounds this morning.

The 18-year-old man was spotted on a field belonging to Wyvern College in Fair Oak at about 9.15am.

The school’s headteacher Ben Rule told the BBC that the man, who was unarmed and not known to anyone at the school, was kept away from buildings by five staff members.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said they were called at 9.20am following reports of an unknown man on the school site.

Officers were sent to the school where they found the man, who had already left the site.

South Central Ambulance Service said a caller reported a man had collapsed at the college, but the rapid response vehicle and ambulance were stood en route as the caller rung back to say they were not required.

Mr Rule added that the pupils had been keep in their first lesson of the day until the man had left the school grounds.

In a letter to parents he confirmed the man was unarmed and that the school would be working with Hampshire County Council to improve security.

The college has more than 1,300 pupils, aged from 11 to 16.