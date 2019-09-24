Pupils work in silence for charity

TWO STUDENTS have been keeping their mouths shut for charity.

Havant Academy pupils, Libby Jeffery and Sydney Davies, have raised £282.25 for Rowans Hospice after taking part in a sponsored silence.

On Wednesday September 18, the two Year 9 students got the opportunity to visit the hospice and hand over the cheque in person.

Libby said: ‘This was honestly one of the best days of my life. My grandmother spent her last few weeks at Rowans Hospice so it means a lot to me and my family. Our school was so supportive and I want to thank everyone who helped and sponsored us.’

Libby’s mum, Tina Jeffrey, added: ‘Rowans were so amazing at the time my mum died and the help they offered us as a family was just incredible. Libby has a heart of gold and she is a very caring young lady.’

Rowans also provided palliative care for one of Sydney’s grandparents.

Sydney said: ‘Rowans Hospice went and visited and helped my Grandfather when he was not well in hospital. It means a lot to be able to raise money so they can help more people like him. Thank you to everyone who sponsored us’.

The girls, who smashed their initial £100 target, managed the whole fundraiser themselves including promoting the event, completing sponsorship forms and raising further money on the day.

Head teacher, Victoria Adams, commented: ‘I am so proud of the students at Havant Academy for constantly going above and beyond to show their care and compassion for the wider community. They are a credit to us all.’

The money raised will help towards Rowans Silver Jubilee Appeal to raise £7.5 million to modernise facilities at the hospice. The three phase project will include a new patient entrance, 19 refurbished bedrooms, family meeting spaces and a new therapeutic environment for children.