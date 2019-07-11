Radio 1 host Matt Edmondson praises his old college during trip back to Havant

A FAMOUS DJ has praised his old college for ‘giving him the tools of the trade’.

Matt Edmondson, who has his own show on BBC Radio 1 playing to millions each week, stopped by Havant and South Downs College’s new student festival this week.

The 33-year-old had studied A-Levels in media, English literature and drama at the old Havant College some 17 years earlier.

And speaking to new students at the fair, Matt was full of praise for his old haunt.

‘I had such a good time here it’s nice to be back,' he said. 'I learnt a lot from my media course especially,

‘I loved those classes so much – I still think back to things I was taught in those sessions all the time when I’m making content for the radio and for the telly.’