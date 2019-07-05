Rainbow Corner Nursery crowned area's best for two consecutive years

A SOUTHSEA nursery has been crowned the area’s best by the voting public .

Rainbow Corner Nursery has been voted Nursery of Year in a competition run by The News. It’s the second year in succession the nursery has received the accolade.

At the back, Samuel Carden, four, with front, from left, Kade Fowles 11 months old, Kyla Fowles, two, nursery manager Emma Fowles, Archie Shaw, three, nursery owner Lucy Whitehead and Ivy Gomes, three 'Picture: Sarah Standing (050719-2801)

Owner Lucy Whitehead, who took over from her parents in 2011, said: ‘We’re surprised to have won in consecutive years but when we were given the news I was absolutely thrilled. Every family is special and expects the highest possible standards of care for their children. This just reaffirms that we are providing the best possible care. Winning the award is particularly special as it’s voted for by the public.’

The first round of voting took place between between April 1 and 13 to select the top 10 nurseries with the winners selected in a second round of voting between May 6 and 18.

‘The nursery has been going since 1983 and we’ve a really good reputation in the community. The votes reflect the large number of parents and grandparents who are behind us,’ said Lucy.

One member of staff who has been with the nursery for the majority of this period is Linda Smith.

Rainbow Corner Nursery Day Nursery in Victoria Road North, Southsea, has won The News Nursery of the Year award for the second year running. 'Picture: Sarah Standing (050719-2769)

‘I think it’s the homely atmosphere of the nursery which is what makes it a special place. It’s more like a family house. I’ve now seen several generations of children pass through the nursery and I always like to hear how they have got on after they have left,’ she said.

Whilst safety remains Lucy’s priority, the nursery, which has been judged outstanding by Ofsted, also aims to provide an educational foundation for when children start school.

‘We do have a curriculum we follow which involves learning through play,’ said Lucy. ‘I have letters from parents, whose children are now doing their A-levels, thanking us for the grounding their children received at the nursery.’

After being presented with the trophy, Ivy Gomes, three, said: ‘I have lots of fun coming to nursery and like to climb the pirate ship.’

Samuel Corden, four, added: ‘This is the best nursery in Portsmouth.’

Tops Day Nursery, Lakeside, was voted runners-up with the Little Explorers Nursery and Day School in Gosport third.