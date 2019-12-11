Readers react as Portsmouth school makes pact with shop to stop selling sweets to children

NEWS that a Portsmouth corner shop agreed not to sell sugary foods and drinks to children before school has provoked debate as to where responsibility lies for what children eat and drink.

On Saturday The News reported that bad behaviour reduced by 90 per cent at lsambard Brunel Junior School after staff made a deal with nearby shop, Sweet Land Convenience Store, to only sell fizzy drinks and sweets to children after school. Readers have been having their say on Facebook, with many feeling parents, rather than the shop, need to take more responsibility in ensuring their children are not consuming too much sugar. Here are some examples of what people said.